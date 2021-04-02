CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,144 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,130,000 after purchasing an additional 575,336 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,037,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $206.09 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

