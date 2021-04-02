Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Shares Down 0.6%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.75 and last traded at $79.75. 523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.26.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

About Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

