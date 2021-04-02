Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.39

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$105.39 and traded as high as C$118.54. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$118.36, with a volume of 25,582 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$123.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73. The stock has a market cap of C$5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$618.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$613.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 8.9999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

