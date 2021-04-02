Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) is Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976,708 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 317,738 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 1.2% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $80,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 91,295 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after buying an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,533. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

