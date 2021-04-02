Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,547 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.64% of Cohen & Steers worth $22,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,901,000 after purchasing an additional 129,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

