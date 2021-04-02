Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Up 57.7% in March

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $748,000.

NYSE:PSF opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

