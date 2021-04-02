CoinEx Token (CET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.21 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00053742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,056.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.92 or 0.00673652 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028340 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

