Coinlancer Market Cap Reaches $2.77 Million (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 74.9% against the dollar. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $775.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00053644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,027.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.84 or 0.00674438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070372 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.