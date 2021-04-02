CoinPoker 24-Hour Volume Reaches $29,000.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and $29,000.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00054770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 790.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00684080 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028550 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

CoinPoker Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.