Color Platform Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,068.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $4,068.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,636.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $592.13 or 0.00992887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.79 or 0.00415494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00061029 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

