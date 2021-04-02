Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.90 Million

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report sales of $146.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.80 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $143.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $579.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $586.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $584.40 million, with estimates ranging from $572.10 million to $596.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.