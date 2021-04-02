Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Holdings Raised by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 109.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,058 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises about 2.5% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advisory Resource Group owned 0.53% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIAL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 147,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period.

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 135,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.