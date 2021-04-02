Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $17.59 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 90,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 39,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.