Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,328 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 2.62% of Columbus McKinnon worth $24,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

CMCO stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

