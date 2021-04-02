Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

