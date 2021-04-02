Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.37 ($6.32).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBK shares. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

CBK opened at €5.24 ($6.16) on Friday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of €5.96 ($7.01). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €5.35 and its 200 day moving average is €5.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

