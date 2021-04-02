Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.37 ($6.32).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €5.24 ($6.16) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -2.25. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of €5.96 ($7.01).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.