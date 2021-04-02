Comparing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innate Pharma and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $96.12 million 3.61 -$23.25 million N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $48.83 million 36.17 -$108.90 million ($0.94) -10.59

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -233.45% -328.70% -71.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Innate Pharma and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 8 0 2.73

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.95%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Innate Pharma has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Innate Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Its products also include IPH61, a bispecific NK cell engager, a preclinical solution for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, a program that is in preclinical trial to develop anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody in oncology; Avdoralimab/IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; and IPH5301, a CD-73-blocking antibody that is in preclinical trial for restoring a pro-inflammatory microenvironment. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

