Comparing C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) & Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for C&F Financial and Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of C&F Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 12.99% 11.07% 1.04% Union Bankshares 23.26% 15.74% 1.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C&F Financial and Union Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $127.02 million 1.34 $18.86 million N/A N/A Union Bankshares $46.33 million 2.88 $10.65 million N/A N/A

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares.

Summary

Union Bankshares beats C&F Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides debit and credit cards; and safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, ATMs, internet and mobile banking, and other customary bank services. This segment provides its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 29 Virginia branches located one each in Cartersville, Charlottesville, Chester, Cumberland, Fredericksburg, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Montross, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, Warsaw, West Point, and Yorktown; two each in King George and Williamsburg; three in Midlothian; and four in Richmond. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 12 offices in Virginia, two offices in Maryland, and two offices in North Carolina, as well as through one each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia. Its Other segment offers brokerage and wealth management services. The company also provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, VT.

