Compound Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Compound has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and $224.39 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $487.38 or 0.00817247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 387.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,044,497 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.