Computacenter (LON:CCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,314.94

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,314.94 ($30.24) and traded as high as GBX 2,436 ($31.83). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,436 ($31.83), with a volume of 147,054 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on CCC shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,482 ($32.43).

The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,221.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,314.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Ros Rivaz bought 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, with a total value of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64). Also, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total transaction of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

