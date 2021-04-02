Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 113,446 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.11% of Comstock Resources worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.74.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

