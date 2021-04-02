Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Update

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,800 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 598,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $424.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

