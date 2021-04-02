Conflux Network (CFX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.21 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00001896 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $827.91 million and approximately $41.21 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00064020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.14 or 0.00327968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.55 or 0.00760057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00089668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00048754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00029860 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Conflux Network Token Profile

Conflux Network’s total supply is 730,074,739 tokens. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

