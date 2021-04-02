Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

