Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Construction Partners worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Construction Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Construction Partners by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Construction Partners by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,205,000 shares of company stock worth $100,567,000 in the last 90 days. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

