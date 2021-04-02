Content Neutrality Network Market Capitalization Tops $6.05 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $356,236.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

