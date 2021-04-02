Contentos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.22 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Contentos has a market cap of $125.32 million and $13.22 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00051357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,438.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.57 or 0.00648306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00027894 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,986,723,290 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

