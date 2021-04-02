CONTRACOIN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $120,838.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $120,838.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00140125 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,374,780 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

