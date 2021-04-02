Contrasting Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) & TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TowneBank pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

TowneBank has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TowneBank and Citizens Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $673.41 million 3.31 $138.78 million $1.93 15.91 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 18.05% 7.74% 1.00% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TowneBank and Citizens Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

TowneBank currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.82%. Given TowneBank’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TowneBank is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Summary

TowneBank beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of March 02, 2021, it operated approximately 40 banking offices in Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets. In addition, the company offers investment accounts, such as sweep and commercial money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Further, it provides term life, whole life, finance expense, and disability insurance; merchant services comprising point of sale terminal, credit card and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Additionally, the company offers mobile banking, online banking/bill pay, and check reorder services. It operates five full-service branches in metropolitan Atlanta; one full-service branch in Birmingham, Alabama; and one full-service branch in Eutaw, Alabama. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

