Contrasting Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) & Apache (NASDAQ:APA)

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and Apache (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Groove Botanicals alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Groove Botanicals and Apache, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A Apache 1 11 9 1 2.45

Apache has a consensus price target of $18.79, suggesting a potential downside of 0.34%. Given Apache’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apache is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Profitability

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Apache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A Apache -162.10% -48.58% -2.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Apache’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apache $6.41 billion 1.11 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A

Groove Botanicals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apache.

Risk and Volatility

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apache has a beta of 4.87, meaning that its stock price is 387% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Apache shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apache shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apache beats Groove Botanicals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Groove Botanicals Company Profile

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated proved reserves of 434 million barrels of crude oil, 169 million barrels of NGLs, and 1.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Groove Botanicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groove Botanicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.