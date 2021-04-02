Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 568,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. 153,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,282. The stock has a market cap of $591.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

