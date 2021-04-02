Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,107 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.79% of Copa worth $188,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after acquiring an additional 45,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Copa by 270.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 45.7% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of CPA opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.