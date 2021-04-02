Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

