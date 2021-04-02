Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.73

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.73 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 963,304 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £63.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63.

Corero Network Security Company Profile (LON:CNS)

Corero Network Security plc develops, markets, and sells network security products and services for the protection from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall Threat Defense System family of products that provide protection against various cyber-attacks, including network and application layer, DDoS, volumetric, and multi-vector attacks.

