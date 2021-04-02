Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,689,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Corteva worth $220,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

NYSE CTVA opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

