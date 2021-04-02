Cortex Market Cap Reaches $80.22 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $80.22 million and $9.50 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00054522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 791.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.75 or 0.00681328 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

