Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 9th.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.23 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $941.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.66. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CJREF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

