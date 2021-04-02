Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.40

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.40 and traded as high as C$5.81. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 459,079 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.72.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is -8.00%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

