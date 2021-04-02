Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.
NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 394,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.81 and a beta of 1.85. Costamare has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Costamare will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
About Costamare
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
