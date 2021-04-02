Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Costco Wholesale worth $500,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 388,621 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,137,000 after purchasing an additional 277,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $282.82 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.28 and its 200-day moving average is $359.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

