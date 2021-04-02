Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.3% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $500,382,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 602,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $226,915,000 after buying an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 654,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $246,672,000 after purchasing an additional 98,917 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $282.82 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

