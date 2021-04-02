COTI Trading 10% Lower This Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $280.37 million and approximately $84.95 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00284143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00091291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.43 or 0.00735071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010032 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

