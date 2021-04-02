Counos X (CCXX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.61 Million

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $3.61 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for about $92.53 or 0.00156692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00066545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00280945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.33 or 0.00755853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00090533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010108 BTC.

About Counos X

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,833,656 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin . The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

