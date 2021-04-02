COVA Hits One Day Volume of $195,617.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One COVA coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $195,617.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00054770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 790.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00684080 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028550 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.