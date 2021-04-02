COVER Protocol (COVER) Market Cap Tops $34.42 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for $567.62 or 0.00957400 BTC on popular exchanges. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $34.42 million and $3.02 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, COVER Protocol has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.77 or 0.00296474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.59 or 0.00756623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00090397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010077 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,633 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

