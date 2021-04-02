Covesting Market Capitalization Tops $16.34 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 64.1% higher against the dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $16.34 million and $528,995.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,074.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00674923 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028293 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (COV) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

