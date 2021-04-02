Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Covivio in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Covivio alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSEFF remained flat at $$78.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. Covivio has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $93.60.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.