Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,496.87

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,496.87 ($45.69) and traded as high as GBX 3,648 ($47.66). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,614 ($47.22), with a volume of 77,004 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on CWK. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,727.50 ($48.70).

The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,479 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,496.87.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total value of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total transaction of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Insiders sold 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 over the last quarter.

About Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

