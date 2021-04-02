Cream Hits Market Capitalization of $45,437.39 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $45,437.39 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,152.38 or 0.99866170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.73 or 0.00408112 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.68 or 0.00791273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.49 or 0.00308100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00099697 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

